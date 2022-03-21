Missing man’s body found in freezer in basement of disused pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Missing man’s body found in freezer in basement of disused pub

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 3.31pm
Detectives are appealing for anyone who knew Roy Bigg, whose body was found in a freezer last year, to come forward. (Nick Ansell/PA)
Detectives are appealing for anyone who knew Roy Bigg, whose body was found in a freezer last year, to come forward. (Nick Ansell/PA)

Detectives investigating the death of a man whose body lay undiscovered in a freezer for several years are appealing for anyone who knew him to come forward.

Roy Bigg was found in the basement of the disused Simpson’s Wine Bar in Romford Road, Forest Gate, east London, on October 15 last year.

Builders working at the site discovered his remains in the freezer and he was identified through dental records.

Mr Bigg went missing in February 2012 when he would have been 67, and Metropolitan Police detectives have yet to establish when he was last seen.

Roy Bigg, who had been missing since 2012
Roy Bigg, who had been missing since 2012. (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen said: “We believe that Roy’s body may have been in the freezer for a number of years.

“Speaking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen.

“If you knew Roy please do get in touch with us – his birth date was 8 September 1944, we believe he would have been aged around 70 when he died.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s been a long time since you knew him, or if you only knew him briefly, any information may be of real significance to our inquiries.”

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

Ms Allen added: “We have released an image of Roy and hope that anyone who knew him will take the time to come forward and speak with us. If you don’t want to speak directly to police please contact Crimestoppers anonymously, but whatever you do, please do make the call.”

Anyone who knew Mr Bigg can call police on 020 8345 1570, or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference CAD4332/15OCT21. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]