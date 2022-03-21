Musical about the making of the film Jaws finds its star to play Spielberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
March 21 2022, 4.21pm Updated: March 21 2022, 5.39pm
Actor Jarrod Spector (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The stage musical about the making of the classic film Jaws has speared its leading man – Jarrod Spector.

Tony-nominated Spector, whose Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and The Cher Show, will play Steven Spielberg in Bruce.

Bruce, based on Jaws screenwriter Carl Gottlieb’s 1975 memoir The Jaws Log, will premiere at Seattle Rep, with previews beginning on May 27 and an opening night set for June 8.

It is named after the nickname given to the 25ft mechanical great white shark star of Jaws.

Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg (Ian West/PA)

The musical centres on a young Spielberg facing poor weather, dangerous water, hostile locals, an exploding budget, endless delays and a highly dysfunctional Bruce to make Jaws.

In a statement, Spector said it is a “real honour to portray perhaps the foremost genius in all of filmmaking” and that the musical is “about the group of brilliant artists who stared down every obstacle imaginable to somehow emerge with this genre-defying masterpiece. I just hope Mr Spielberg doesn’t mind that his singing voice sounds an awful lot like my own”.

Bruce has music by Richard Oberacker and story and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor, the team behind the 2017 Broadway musical Bandstand.

It will be directed and choreographed by Donna Feore.

Spector grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton University and trained at Atlantic Theatre Company.

He made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of Les Miserables.

Spector played a record-breaking 1,500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway.

