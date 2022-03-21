Taliban announcement a clear sign girls will be allowed to return to school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Taliban announcement a clear sign girls will be allowed to return to school

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 5.02pm
Afghan girls attend classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan, in March 2021 (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Schools for all students will open this week, Afghanistan’s Taliban-run Education Ministry has announced in the clearest sign yet that girls will be allowed back in school.

Girls have been denied education beyond Year 7 since the Taliban swept back into power last August.

The international community has been relentless in urging Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers to allow girls to return to school.

Earlier this year, the new rulers opened up universities for women, although classes are gender segregated.

They also promised girls would be allowed to return to classes in all year groups following the Afghan new year, which was being celebrated on Monday.

The statement said classes will start on Wednesday.

The ministry statement does not refer specifically to girls but it says: “The Education Ministry assures the nation it is committed to the right to education of all its citizens.”

The statement says the ministry is also “working hard to eliminate all kinds of discrimination”, without elaborating.

It urges all Afghans to send their children to schools or madrassas, which are religious educational facilities.

The Taliban rulers have not imposed restrictions on the types of courses that women attending university can take.

But music, which had previously been taught, is no longer available.

While the Taliban have not banned music and musicians have occasionally appeared on local TV, music is frowned upon by the hard-line religion-driven rulers.

When they last ruled, music was banned, girls were denied education and women were not allowed to work and were required to wear the all-encompassing burka.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition.

After sweeping back into power last August following America’s chaotic end to 20 years of war in Afghanistan, a nervous international community watched as the Taliban sent women home from work and closed public universities in all but 10 provinces.

They allowed only boys to attend school beyond Year 8.

The Taliban have not reimposed the burka, though women are required to wear the hijab, which can be any covering including a large shawl provided the head is covered.

The Taliban rulers have also allowed women back to work in the health and education ministries and at Kabul’s international airport, where they are at passport control and customs.

They have also returned to work in the private sector and for non-government aid organisations.

Still, in other ministries women are not back on the job.

The World Food Programme will be stepping up its school meals programme and will offer cash assistance to high school girls to encourage them to stay in school.

