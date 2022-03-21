At least two injured in southern Sweden school incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
At least two injured in southern Sweden school incident

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 6.27pm
Police officers attend the scene at a school in Malmo (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP)
Swedish police said at least two people were injured and one person has been arrested in Malmo during an after-school incident at a high school.

Police said the situation was under control, adding they had responded to “a suspected serious crime”. The Aftonbladet newspaper said students were being kept inside the classrooms.

Police said they got the alarm at 5:12pm local time. Armed police were seen entering Malmo Latin School, which was cordoned off, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported, adding it was unclear what had happened but that several people were reported injured.

Sweden Incident
It said students had gathered to work on a musical.

There were several ambulances outside the school, which has 1,100 students, Aftonbladet wrote.

“This is absolutely terrible,” school principal Fredrik Hemmensjo told the daily.

The incident took place in a modern annex of the school, which was founded in 1406 when the pope issued a letter of privilege allowing for its construction and operation.

It was originally meant to educate local youth on Christian doctrine and the Latin language.

