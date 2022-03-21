Stormont votes to extend powers for Covid restrictions to September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Stormont votes to extend powers for Covid restrictions to September

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 6.41pm
The Stormont Assembly has voted to extend powers to introduce Covid restrictions to September. (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Northern Ireland Assembly has voted to extend powers to introduce Covid restrictions.

MLAs voted by 57 to 25 to extend the powers to September 24 under the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Powers to Act for the Protection of Public Health) Order.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the act allows for regulations to be made – but would still need the Executive to decide on the need for any further regulations.

He described the extension of the order as an “insurance policy” for “if the worst happened”.

He was critical of what he termed “some inaccurate claims” around the move.

Shoppers in Belfast City Centre (Peter Morrison/PA)

“Whilst, of course, occasionally people will come forward with entirely genuine questions or seek particular points of clarification, not for the first time there are a very small number of people, including some in this House who really should know better, and who are seeking to deliberately misinform and distort the truth from what we are actually doing here,” he told MLAs.

“Yet, even after so long, it’s clear that still some choose not to let facts get in the way of their own objectives.

“I want to see us permanently cast off the shadow of Covid-19 and the prospect of any further restrictions as much as anyone else.”

Mr Swann described the regulations as “crucial” in the fight against Covid-19.

He said if the order was not passed by MLAs, then, after March 24, there would be no power to legislate to protect public health in the event of a worsening of the pandemic.

“I would prefer not to have any more restrictions put in place, however the virus continues to pose a risk as it remains in circulation and it is difficult to predict its trajectory or the possible emergency of new variants of concern,” he said.

“It is therefore imperative we have the necessary powers should they be required.

“So, if members vote against this order, I hope they will at least attempt to explain why in their opinion such essential possible safeguards, hopefully never to be utilised, are no longer required to hold even in reserve.”

Mr Swann said he wrote to the Executive parties twice about the order and did not receive an objection or concern from any of the ministers.

Ulster powersharing

Chair of the Stormont health committee Colm Gildernew (Rebecca Black/PA)

Stormont Health Committee chairman Colm Gildernew reminded MLAs the latest Covid-19 death toll was 3,274 as of Monday, and described two very difficult years.

He urged against complacency, pointing out there were 484 Covid-positive patients in hospital.

“Covid has not gone away and I would ask people to continue to follow the guidance and advice, including wearing face coverings, social distancing and good hand hygiene,” he said.

He said committee members “considered this a sensible and reasonable approach and were content with the regulation”.

He said DUP members present during the committee’s discussion did not take part in the formal agreement of the rule.

Committee vice-chairwoman Pam Cameron said her party, the DUP, are unwhipped on the issue and were speaking as individual MLAs.

She said it would be preferable if a more selective approach had been taken to which powers were extended, given some were not used.

She also raised the practical difficulties with the Executive not currently fully functioning, adding it is unclear whether Mr Swann alone would be able to use the powers.

Meanwhile, DUP MLA Paul Frew said many of the restrictions caused great harm, saying it “at times catastrophic for folk”, adding: “There must be a better way.”

