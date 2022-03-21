Phil Mickelson to miss Masters for first time in 28 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Phil Mickelson to miss Masters for first time in 28 years

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 11.01pm Updated: March 22 2022, 1.43am
Phil Mickelson is no longer in the field for the Masters (Richard Sellers/PA)
Phil Mickelson will miss out on competing at the Masters for the first time in 28 years after being removed from the list of competitors for next month’s tournament.

The three-time winner has been listed as a “past champion not playing” on the tournament website, with the Masters getting under way on April 7.

Mickelson is currently taking a break from golf following the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and a potential Saudi-backed rival circuit.

Phil Mickelson is a three-time Masters champion
The 51-year-old six-time major winner has not played since the Saudi International tournament in February.

Mickelson has participated at Augusta National every year since last missing out in 1994, having made his Masters debut in 1991, and won the green jacket in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Mickelson announced he would be taking a break from golf on February 22, in apologising for his “reckless” comments.

The American had accused the PGA Tour of acting like a “dictatorship” and admitted he was using the threat of a breakaway to “reshape” how the Tour operates.

The golfing world had reacted with criticism and dismay to Mickelson’s comments, with Rory McIlroy dubbing his initial words “egotistical and ignorant”.

Mickelson reiterated his belief that golf “desperately needs change” in his apology statement on Twitter, also saying: “I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

“It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

The 2008 champion Trevor Immelman also features on the list of past champions not playing.

