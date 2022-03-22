Seven days of sunshine forecast for first week of spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Seven days of sunshine forecast for first week of spring

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 12.04am
People sunbathe at Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside as temperatures reach the mid 20s ahead of a warm Bank Holiday forecast.
The first week of spring will usher in seven days of sunshine across the UK, forecasters have said.

Sunday marked the start of the season, and the Met Office has forecast dry, sunny weather across the nation – with daytime temperatures in the mid to late teens for the coming week.

Southern areas including parts of London and Cambridge are set to bask in up to 20C heat on Tuesday, and forecasters have advised anyone spending long periods outdoors to wear sunscreen.

Following a warm weekend when the mercury hit 20.2C in Kinlochewe in Scotland, Met Office spokesperson Aidan McGivern said Britons can look forward to a further “seven days” of sunshine “at least”.

“There will be more spring sunshine to come during the rest of the week,” he said.

“High pressure close to the east then becomes increasingly centred over the UK from Wednesday into Thursday and Friday.

“That high pressure isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable.

“For the next seven days at least it’s going to bring plenty of warm sunshine.”

He added that “variable amounts of cloud” will move across parts of northern England, the Midlands and southern Scotland on Tuesday bringing “a few lights showers”, but most of the day will be dry and sunny.

London is set to see 18C heat on Tuesday, while 16C in predicted in Cardiff, 15C in Belfast and 13C in Edinburgh.

Similar temperatures are forecast for the following days, with the mercury dropping one or two degrees towards the end of the week.

Cold nights are forecast to follow balmy days with the mercury dropping to single figures in most areas, and to just below freezing overnight in some rural areas.

