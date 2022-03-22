Psychiatrists call for more funding to prevent mental ill health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Psychiatrists call for more funding to prevent mental ill health

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 12.04am
A new centre aims to promote early intervention to prevent poor mental health (PA)
A new centre aims to promote early intervention to prevent poor mental health (PA)

Leading psychiatrists are calling for more funding to prevent mental ill health after a poll found one in three Britons have been feeling down and depressed over the last two years.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists is launching a Public Mental Health Implementation Centre to improve awareness and introduce programmes to prevent mental illness and increase wellbeing following the pandemic.

Its poll of 2,247 adults in the UK found that 29% feel their mental health has deteriorated over the past two years.

Those with pre-existing mental health problems have been hit hardest, with 81% saying their mental health has deteriorated compared with two years ago.

Adults with a disability and those with prior physical health problems reported poorer mental health – 52% of people with a disability and 41% of those with a pre-existing condition.

The poll also found that younger people were more likely to suffer, with 42% of under-35s saying their mental health has deteriorated over the last two years compared with 10% of those aged 65 and above.

Dr Trudi Seneviratne, registrar at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “The pandemic has exacted a heavy toll on the nation’s mental health.

“There are proven strategies for preventing mental illness but a lack of funding and knowledge have stymied progress.

“The Public Mental Health Implementation Centre will boost awareness and adoption of evidence-based programmes that prevent mental illness.

“We must learn lessons for the future and the next pandemic. Investing in evidence-based prevention and protection programmes makes sense morally, medically and economically. It saves money and most importantly saves lives.”

Many mental health conditions are preventable if help is given early. One in three cases of mental illness in adults is attributed to childhood abuse, bullying and maltreatment.

Figures analysed by the college show that just 2% of England’s public health budget is spent on mental health – in 2020/21, this amounted to £80.867 million which is equivalent to £1.43 per person.

Local authorities control public health budgets with funding from central Government and this differs to the money held by the NHS for mental health.

The new centre aims to promote public mental health rather than just looking to treatment. It will consider prevention, early intervention and promoting healthy lifestyles.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “We are committed to ensuring everyone is able to access the help and advice they need, which is why we are investing an additional £2.3 billion a year into mental health services by 2023/24, on top of the £500 million we have made available to address the impact of the pandemic.

“We will be launching a national conversation to inform the development of a new long-term mental health plan later this year.

“Mental health services are there for those who need them, so if you need support or are concerned about someone else, please reach out for help.”

