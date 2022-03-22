What the papers say – March 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 22

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 2.55am
What the papers say – March 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – March 22 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s front pages are led by revelations surrounding the killer of veteran MP Sir David Amess.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and The Sun report Ali Harbi Ali carried out years of research on high-profile targets, including Communities and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, before killing Sir David in October 2021.

Elsewhere, Metro carries a first-hand account of the evacuation of two journalists from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The Times says Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the city and threatened civilians in an effort to “break Ukrainian resistance”.

Russian troops have even opened fire on peaceful protesters in the captured city of Kherson, according to the i.

The Daily Telegraph reports Italian authorities have been urged to seize a £500 million superyacht which is allegedly owned by Vladimir Putin, while The Guardian says more than 17 billion dollars of global assets have been linked to Russians with alleged ties to Putin.

The Daily Express leads with calls for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to raise the state pension to help fight the cost of living crisis.

The Independent carries comments from Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who said she “should have been back six years ago”.

The Financial Times reports the chief of the US Federal Reserve has signalled an “expeditious” tightening of monetary policy.

And the Daily Star leads with Chris Kamara’s decision to quit live TV after being diagnosed with a speech disorder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier