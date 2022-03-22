Health workers to vaccinate 9m children against polio after outbreak in Malawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Health workers to vaccinate 9m children against polio after outbreak in Malawi

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 9.41am
A sample of polio vaccine (Andrew Stuart/PA)
A drive to vaccinate more than nine million children against polio has been launched this week in four countries in southern and eastern Africa after an outbreak was confirmed in Malawi.

The urgent vaccination drive has started in Malawi where drops of the inoculation are being placed in the mouths of children across the country, including in the capital, Lilongwe, and the country’s largest city, Blantyre.

The vaccination campaign will be expanded on Thursday to include the neighbouring countries of Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia, according to Unicef which is working with the governments and other partners.

Three more rounds of vaccinations will follow in the coming months with a goal of reaching more than 20 million children.

“This is the first case of wild polio detected in Africa for more than five years and Unicef is working closely with governments and partners to do everything possible to stop the virus in its tracks,” says Mohamed M Fall, Unicef regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

“Polio spreads fast and can kill or cause permanent paralysis,” he said.

Unicef, the World Health Organisation, and other partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, are supporting governments with the urgent vaccination drive, after it was confirmed in February that a three-year-old girl was paralysed by wild poliovirus in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

People most commonly contract polio when they drink water contaminated by the faeces of someone who carries the virus. Children under the age of five and those living in areas with poor sanitation are most at risk.

“A regional response is vital as polio is extremely contagious and can spread easily as people move across borders,” says Mr Fall.

“There is no cure for polio, but the vaccine protects children for life. We are working with the World Health Organisation and other partners to make sure parents, as well as community and religious leaders, know how important it is that every child receives their vaccine.”

Unicef has procured more than 36 million doses of the polio vaccine for the first two rounds of the immunisations of children in Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia.

In Malawi, Unicef is installing 270 new vaccine refrigerators, repairing other refrigerators and distributing 800 remote temperature monitoring devices, vaccine carriers and cold boxes.

In partnership with the World Health Organisation, Unicef has trained 13,500 health workers and volunteers, 34 district health promotion officers and 50 faith leaders.

