Pupil arrested after two teachers killed at Swedish high school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Pupil arrested after two teachers killed at Swedish high school

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 10.25am Updated: March 22 2022, 10.41am
Floral tributes are left outside Malmo Latin School (TT News Agency via AP)
Floral tributes are left outside Malmo Latin School (TT News Agency via AP)

Two teachers have been killed by a pupil at a high school in southern Sweden, police said.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on Monday in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city.

The victims were two female teachers in their 50s, police said.

The suspect was not previously known to the police and had no criminal record, and officers did not disclose how the teachers were killed. A motive has yet to be established.

The school
A police man stands outside Malmo Latin School (AP)

“For now it is far too early to comment on that,” Malmo police chief Petra Stenkula told a news conference.

She said officers arrived and found the suspect and two victims on the third floor of the Malmo Latin School 10 minutes after they were alerted, adding that the situation was then “under control”.

Ms Stenkula did not confirm a report by the Aftonbladet newspaper, saying the male student himself called authorities to say he had killed two people, had put down his weapons and was on the third floor.

Police made “seizures” and a forensic examination “will allow us to better understand what happened”, Ms Stenkula said, adding authorities they “have no information” that there were more injured.

Police said they were called at 5.12pm on Monday.

Police officers arrive at the school
Police officers attend the scene (TT via AP)

Scores of ambulances and patrol cars rushed to the school and armed police were seen entering the building, which was cordoned off.

Pupils at the school, which has about 1,100 students, had gathered to work on a musical.

Students locked themselves inside classrooms during the incident.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she reacted “with sadness and dismay” over the killings, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

All classes were suspended on Tuesday and school was closed, Malmo Latin School wrote on its website.

The killings took place in a modern annex of the school, which was founded in 1406 when the pope issued a letter of privilege allowing for its construction and operation.

It was originally meant to educate local youth on Christian doctrine and the Latin language.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]