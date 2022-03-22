Festy Ebosele to swap Derby for Udinese By Press Association March 22 2022, 11.25am Derby winger Festy Ebosele has agreed a move to Italy (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Derby winger Festy Ebosele will join Udinese this summer, the Italian club have announced. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has agreed a five-year contract to move to Serie A. Ebosele has become a first-team regular at Pride Park as Wayne Rooney’s Rams battle to avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship. The 19-year-old – a former Bray Wanderers youth player – has made 30 league appearances for County this season, scoring twice. He made his senior debut in January 2021, coming on as a second-half substitute when a makeshift Derby team suffered a 2-0 FA Cup third-round loss at non-league Chorley. The struggling Rams sit bottom of the second tier following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry, eight points adrift of safety with seven games remaining. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Wayne Rooney claims Derby should have had three penalties in draw with Coventry Liam Rosenior admits Derby ‘need’ Ravel Morrison to keep delivering Ravel Morrison at the double as Derby beat relegation rivals Barnsley Derby welcome back Tom Lawrence for visit of Barnsley