Met’s approach to tackling police corruption ‘not fit for purpose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Met’s approach to tackling police corruption ‘not fit for purpose’

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 12.01pm Updated: March 22 2022, 1.37pm
Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said that the Met had ‘sometimes behaved in ways that make it appear arrogant, secretive and lethargic’ (PA)
Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said that the Met had ‘sometimes behaved in ways that make it appear arrogant, secretive and lethargic’ (PA)

The Metropolitan Police’s approach to tackling corruption within its ranks is “not fit for purpose”, a watchdog has found.

The force has not learned lessons from the notorious unsolved 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, overall its procedures for rooting out corrupt staff are “fundamentally flawed” and it has a “degree of indifference” to the risks, according to damning findings published on Tuesday.

The Home Secretary called in Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) after an independent inquiry into how the force handled Mr Morgan’s case found it was institutionally corrupt, saying it had concealed or denied failings to protect its reputation.

Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said that the Met had “sometimes behaved in ways that make it appear arrogant, secretive and lethargic” and that the watchdog’s 20 recommendations for change must be “among the commissioner’s highest priorities” in order to restore public trust in the force.

He said: “It is unacceptable that 35 years after Daniel Morgan’s murder, the Metropolitan Police has not done enough to ensure its failings from that investigation cannot be repeated.

“In fact, we found no evidence that someone, somewhere, had adopted the view that this must never happen again.

“We found substantial weaknesses in the Met’s approach to tackling police corruption. From failing to properly supervise police officers who have previously committed offences, to inadequate vetting procedures, and much more besides, it is clear that the current arrangements are not fit for purpose.

“The Met’s apparent tolerance of these shortcomings suggests a degree of indifference to the risk of corruption.”

Daniel Morgan
Daniel Morgan, a private investigator who was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987 (Family handout/PA)

According to the findings:

– In the last two years, the Met recruited people with criminal connections and more than 100 people who have committed offences. Some of these decisions “may have been justifiable, but the force failed to properly supervise these people to lessen the risks”;

– Property and exhibits procedures were “dire”. Hundreds of items were not accounted for, including cash and drugs. In one instance, the security access code for a property store was written on the outside of the door;

– The force does not know whether all those in sensitive posts – such as child protection, major crime investigation, and informant handling – have been cleared to the level of vetting needed;

– More than 2,000 warrant cards issued to personnel who had since left the force were unaccounted for.

Priti Patel said she was “very disappointed that serious issues still persist”, adding: “Standards must be immediately improved. I expect the Mayor of London and the new Commissioner to reverse these deficiencies as a matter of urgency.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the findings were “deeply worrying”, adding: “It is crystal clear to me that action needs to be taken at the highest levels of the Met in order to regain the trust and confidence of Londoners.”

The watchdog did, however, praise the force’s “impressive” ability to investigate the most serious corruption allegations and work to support whistleblowers, while recognising it had “greatly reduced” the number of personnel who were not properly vetted.

The inspection also found “no evidence of any deliberate or co-ordinated attempts” by the Met to “frustrate” the work of the Morgan inquiry and although it was “much to criticise”, based on this inspection “it would not describe the Met as institutionally corrupt”.

Mr Morgan’s family – who are suing the Met – said “unless and until” there are “root-and-branch changes” in its leadership team, “we consider we are unlikely to see any meaningful progress within the Met in relation to police corruption”.

The force welcomed the report but said it was “deeply concerned at the criticisms” and was “urgently reviewing our systems and processes”, adding: “There is a lot we need to improve on.”

Deputy commissioner Sir Stephen House said he was “professionally disappointed” that some of the force’s anti-corruption measures “have not been working well enough” and this was “already being put right”. But he added: “There are some areas where our judgment is different from the police inspectorate.”

The force accepted “there is a lot of work to do in order to rebuild the trust people have in us” and “we remain completely focused on building a police service Londoners can be proud of”, Sir Stephen said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]