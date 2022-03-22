Tesla opens ‘Gigafactory’ near Berlin – its first in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tesla opens ‘Gigafactory’ near Berlin – its first in Europe

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 1.13pm
Tesla cars are parked at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin (AP)
Electric car manufacturer Tesla is opening its first European factory on the outskirts of Berlin in an effort to challenge German automakers on their home turf.

The company said its new “Gigafactory” will employ 12,000 people and produce 500,000 vehicles a year.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and economy minister Robert Habeck attended the opening ceremony in Gruenheide, south-east of the German capital, with Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Mr Habeck said the opening of the factory was “a nice symbol” that petrol-powered cars can be replaced with electric vehicles at a time when Germany and other nations are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and wean themselves off Russian oil.

Tesla began building the vast facility less than three years ago, before it received official permits to do so.

Had those permits not been issued, the company would have had to level the site.

Tesla Gigafactory
The construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory (AP)

“That’s a different company risk culture,” Mr Habeck said, after being asked to compare Tesla’s approach with the slow pace of German construction projects – such as Berlin’s nearby new airport, which opened after a nine-year delay.

Environmental campaigners have warned that the factory could affect drinking water supplies in the region.

Tesla has dismissed those warnings.

The company refused most media access to the site and the ceremony on Tuesday.

