Jurors shown CCTV footage of terror suspect’s ‘journey to murder MP Sir David’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Jurors shown CCTV footage of terror suspect’s ‘journey to murder MP Sir David’

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 2.39pm Updated: March 22 2022, 2.57pm
Undated handout file photo issued by UK Parliament of Sir David Amess. Ali Harbi Ali is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey on Minday accused of murdering the veteran Conservative MP as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year. The 26 year old denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15. Issue date: Monday March 21, 2022.
Undated handout file photo issued by UK Parliament of Sir David Amess. Ali Harbi Ali is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey on Minday accused of murdering the veteran Conservative MP as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year. The 26 year old denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15. Issue date: Monday March 21, 2022.

Murder trial jurors have been shown chilling CCTV of a terror suspect’s journey to fatally stab Sir David Amess at a constituency appointment, after telling the veteran MP’s aide: “I don’t think I’ll take too long.”

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, could be seen walking alongside unsuspecting members of the public, including school children, as he made the near-two-and-a-half hour trek from his home in north London along busy high streets and residential areas to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year.

Ali, wearing a long, khaki coat and with a black, backpack slung over his right shoulder, could even be seen appearing to assist a fellow passenger with directions as he waited for his connection at Barking railway station.

The Old Bailey heard he then spent about 25 minutes lying in wait, yards from the church building where he was due to meet Sir David, having duped his staff into believing he was a healthcare worker moving to the area and wanted to discuss local matters.

Jurors previously heard that Ali had spent years hatching his plot, prosecutors said, researching a number of potential high-profile political targets including Michael Gove, Dominic Raab and Sir Keir Starmer, before settling on 69-year-old Tory backbencher, Sir David.

Sir David Amess death
Ali Harbi Ali in the dock at the Old Bailey in London accused of stabbing to death Sir David Amess (Liz Cook/PA)

He stabbed Sir David 21 times with a carving knife with a 12-inch blade as he sent a WhatsApp message apologising to his family and friends, attempting to justify his actions.

Ali then spoke to his worried sister on the phone for 14 minutes, as Sir David lay bleeding to death, before being apprehended by two unarmed plain-clothes police officers, who pinned him to the floor and arrested him.

Sir David, a married father-of-five, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Tom Little QC took the jury through a timeline of events leading up to the Sir David’s death, including email exchanges between Ali and the politician’s aide Rebecca Hayton.

On September 27, Ali emailed Sir David’s office to ask about a meeting.

He wrote: “I will be moving to the area from a Labour-held constituency and wanted to get to know my future MP.

Sir David Amess death
Floral tributes left outside the Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Since I work in healthcare, I would like to know his plans, if any, for the hospital and workers.

“Also, as someone interested in Christianity, I have seen many churches in my area losing attendances and struggle with upkeep, eventually becoming at risk of being demolished or repurposed.

“I wanted to know if the situation in Southend is similar and, if so, what are the solutions.”

He added: “Looking forward to seeing you soon. If all appointments are taken, let me know if there’s a cancellation. I’ll be in the local area and will be able to drop by.”

Ms Hayton responded by requesting Ali’s address and full name to check he was a constituent.

Ali gave a postcode in Southend and told her: “I’ll be in the local area on Friday so it would be nice to see him regardless, although I know he’s a very busy man so I can appreciate (it) if that’s not possible.”

Ms Hayton told Ali she would be happy to book him in for October 15.

He later confirmed he was “able to clear up my schedule” and asked for an appointment at noon.

He told Ms Hayton: “I don’t really know how long the appointments are but I don’t think I’ll take too long. Thanks for all the help so far.”

The court heard that around the time of the attack on Sir David, Ali sent a message to family and friends which appeared to have been drafted days before, the court was told.

In it, he said the attack was “for the sake of Allah”, jurors heard.

He allegedly wrote: “I apologise to my family for deceiving them for so long. I would have preferred Hijrah so as not to harm you but I could not.

“The obligations upon me to take revenge for the blood of Muslims were too great.

“The shame of abiding in the very lands that carry out these horrendous acts against my brothers and sisters was too much.”

Ali, from Kentish Town, north London, has denied preparing terrorist acts and murder.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]