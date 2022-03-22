Rafael Nadal ruled out for up to six weeks with rib injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rafael Nadal ruled out for up to six weeks with rib injury

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 2.53pm
Rafael Nadal has suffered a major setback after his brilliant start to the season (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Rafael Nadal will miss a big chunk of the clay season after being ruled out for between four and six weeks with a stress fracture of his rib suffered in Indian Wells.

The Australian Open champion sought treatment during his semi-final victory over Carlos Alcaraz and complained of breathing problems and sharp pain after a straight-sets defeat by Taylor Fritz in the final on Sunday, his first loss of the season.

Writing on Twitter, Nadal said: “Hello everyone, I wanted to announce that I have returned to Spain and I immediately went to visit my medical team to do the tests after the Indian Wells final that I played with discomfort.

“As it turns out, I have a stress crack in one of my ribs and will be out for four to six weeks. This is not good news and I did not expect this.”

The news is a big blow to the 35-year-old, who had already chosen to sit out the Miami Open over the next fortnight with the aim of continuing his stunning form on clay.

But he will almost certainly miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open, tournaments he has won 11 and 12 times respectively, and he could also be forced to skip the Madrid Open at the beginning of May.

That would leave him with only the Italian Open in Rome to get ready for the French Open, where he will aim to wrest back the title from Novak Djokovic and lift the trophy for a 14th time.

Rafael Nadal receives medical attention in Indian Wells
Rafael Nadal receives medical attention in Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Nadal did not attempt to hide his disappointment, saying: “I am down and sad because after the start of the season I have had such a good time. I reached a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results.

“But I’ve always had that fighting and overcoming spirit and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again I thank everyone for the support.”

Having feared for his career because of a foot injury as recently as December, Nadal became the first man to win a 21st grand slam title with a remarkable Australian Open triumph.

He then made it his best ever start to a season with another title in Acapulco and took his winning streak to 20 matches by making the Indian Wells final.

