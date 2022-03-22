National Union Of Journalists hails Chris Mullin ruling as ‘a hopeful beacon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
National Union Of Journalists hails Chris Mullin ruling as ‘a hopeful beacon’

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 3.07pm
Chris Mullin speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey in London, following his successful challenge to an application by West Midlands Police requiring him to disclose source material dating back to his investigation in 1985 and 1986 relating to the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings (PA)
Chris Mullin speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey in London, following his successful challenge to an application by West Midlands Police requiring him to disclose source material dating back to his investigation in 1985 and 1986 relating to the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings (PA)

A judge’s rejection of a police bid to force a reporter to reveal his sources has been hailed as a “hopeful beacon” by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Chris Mullin, 74, will not have to hand over his notes after he challenged West Midlands Police’s application to force him to disclose source material dating back to 1985 and 1986, when he investigated the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

The NUJ said the case had “threatened press freedom” and that the judge’s ruling shows he recognised the importance of protecting journalistic sources.

Chris Mullin court case
Chris Mullin speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

West Midlands Police used the Terrorism Act to launch its unsuccessful bid.

At the Old Bailey on Tuesday morning, the Recorder of London Judge Mark Lucraft said: “I decline to grant the production order sought.”

Michelle Stanistreet, the NUJ’s general secretary, said: “This judgment is a hopeful beacon at a time when we rely more than ever on dependable news, despite journalists facing mounting legal challenges.

“Few reporters have been more courageous and dogged than Chris Mullin, nor have they been so spectacularly vindicated.

“This case threatened press freedom and amounted to another attempt to criminalise the legitimate actions of journalists.

“In refusing this production order, the judge has recognised the principle that the NUJ will always defend – that protecting sources underpins every journalist’s ability to report.

“I hope that West Midlands Police now chooses to devote its many powers to amassing sufficient credible evidence to secure a conviction for those terrible bombings.”

In his book, Error Of Judgement, and a series of documentaries, Mr Mullin, a former MP and minister, helped expose one of the worst miscarriages of justice, leading to the release of the Birmingham Six after their convictions were quashed in 1991.

Some 21 people were killed in the attack on two pubs on November 21 1974.

