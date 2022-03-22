Football ban for fan who pushed player who ran into stand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football ban for fan who pushed player who ran into stand

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 4.45pm
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

A football fan who assaulted a player during a match has been banned from attending his team’s games for three years.

Ross Mitchell, 39, shoved Tayo Edun in the back after the player scored a goal for Lincoln City and celebrated by running into the home stand at Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium.

The attack came after some Gillingham supporters booed the away team when they took the knee at the start of the match, Mr Edun’s then teammate Cohen Bramall said.

It left 23-year-old Mr Edun, who has since moved to Championship side Blackburn Rovers, wary of interacting with fans, which “kills the game” for him, he said.

Tayo Edun playing for Lincoln City
Tayo Edun playing for Lincoln City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mitchell appeared in the dock at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, dressed in a white shirt, black jacket, dark trousers and tie, and admitted one count of assault by beating.

More than 4,000 spectators were at the game when Mr Edun scored within the first four minutes of the game on August 7, the court heard.

Footage from the match was played to the court showing him sprinting with Mr Bramall past the line between the pitch and the stand.

Prosecutor Terry Knox said: “Whilst Mr Edun and Mr Bramall are just beyond that threshold, whilst they are facing away from the defendant, the defendant pushes Mr Edun twice to the back. During the incident Mr Edun’s forehead clips Mr Bramall.”

Mr Knox said the crowd became “increasingly vocal and hostile” after the referee was forced to pause the game as a result of the altercation.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and was the first home game for Gillingham after large-scale sporting events resumed following Covid restrictions.

Mr Edun said in a written statement: “I spoke to the opposition and colleagues about what had happened. I then had to continue playing after the incident which was difficult.

“The incident has had a large effect on me as I’m having to avoid interaction with the fans which just kills the game for me.”

Also in a written statement, Mr Bramall said: “I would like to add at the time this happened I was really angry. The incident really upset and disappointed me.

“I knew there would be an incident such as this today as the home fans were booing when we took the knee at the start of the game.”

Stewards who removed the defendant from the stadium after the incident said he appeared drunk, Mr Knox said.

The prosecutor added that Mitchell had a number of previous football-related convictions, including for being drunk at a sporting event in 2010 and a public order offence in 2008.

Avtar Dohil, defending, said the players running into the home stand had seemed like a “goading” gesture to “gauge a reaction” from fans.

“These are professional football players. It is a rule that no player should go past the boundary line,” she said.

Ms Dohil added that Mitchell had told her he had only had “about three beers” before the game and “certainly was not drunk”.

But chair of the bench Tina Richards handed him a football ban to prevent violence and disorder at future matches.

The ban prohibits Mitchell, of Arden Street, Gillingham, from attending all Gillingham home and away matches and all England national games in the UK for three years.

He was also fined £623 and ordered to pay £620 in costs.

Ms Richards said: “We are satisfied that a football banning order is required because you have been convicted of a football-related offence. The incident took place at a designated football match and the order will prevent you causing violence and disorder at future football matches.”

