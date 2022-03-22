Suspect shot dead after four Israelis killed in stabbing attack – police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Suspect shot dead after four Israelis killed in stabbing attack – police

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 5.59pm Updated: March 22 2022, 8.41pm
Policemen work at the scene of an attack in Beersheba (AP)
Policemen work at the scene of an attack in Beersheba (AP)

A knife-wielding Arab man killed four people and seriously wounded two others in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba before he was killed by armed residents, police said.

Officers said the attacker drove his car into a cyclist and stabbed five people across a swathe of the city centre.

Amateur video footage posted online appeared to show armed bystanders shooting and killing the attacker at the scene.

Israeli police chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters at a press briefing at the scene that the incident was “an abominable killing spree by a terrorist known to security services” who had previously served prison time. He said that the attacker appeared to have acted alone.

Mr Shabtai declined to comment further on the suspect. But Israeli media identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Arab man from the nearby Bedouin town of Hura.

Israel Palestinians
The man killed several people in the incident before he was shot by armed residents (AP)

He was reportedly imprisoned for four years after admitting he intended to join the so-called Islamic State group in Syria in 2015.

The Abu al-Qeian clan, from which the attacker came, issued a statement condemning the attack and describing it as a terrorist operation. “This is an individual act that only represents the perpetrator,” the family said, sending condolences to the victims’ families.

Policing minister Omer Barlev said the attack was committed “by a cursed terrorist that it would have been better if he hadn’t been freed from prison in 2019″.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a statement of condolences to the families of the victims and said “we will work with a heavy hand against those who commit terror. We will pursue and reach those who assist them, too”.

Palestinians have been accused of dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years.

Most of the alleged attacks were carried out by individuals with no known links to armed groups. It is rare for such attacks to be committed by Palestinian citizens of Israel, however.

