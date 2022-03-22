Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 6.15pm Updated: March 22 2022, 10.27pm
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised the Belize government for its efforts to protect marine life (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have praised the people of Belize for their work to look after the marine environment off its coast, as the royal couple took a dive to see the underwater wildlife for themselves.

William and Kate donned scuba gear to explore the second-largest barrier reef in the world.

The pair were seen swimming alongside each other and giving the OK hand signal as they viewed the coral and marine life.

William said it had been “really fantastic” and hailed the “wonderful work” of those helping to ensure the coral and fish are protected, in a video posted to the official Kensington Royal Twitter account.

He said: “(It’s) really fantastic to see the underwater environment here in Belize, and what wonderful work they’ve been doing to protect the coral and the fish life.

“Belize’s work on marine protection is world-leading, which is crucial when you’re protecting the world’s second largest barrier reef, and in fact it’s a Unesco World Heritage site.

“And it’s clear to see the Belizeans value their environment, whether it’s the marine environment or the land environment.

“It’s great to see that their commitments are going further and further, and we should support them and value their efforts to protect both the marine and the land environments.”

In a tweet accompanying the post, it was noted that the effects of climate change “are evident”, but also that the government of Belize and communities there “deserve huge recognition” for committing to protect 30% of its marine environment by 2030.

The video was posted at the end of the couple’s visit to Belize, as they travel to Jamaica, the next stop on their eight-day tour of the Caribbean.

The couple were taken diving at South Water Caye by Edward Betancourt – who goes by the nickname Captain Gravy – and his daughter Marisha.

The event was staged at the request of the Belize government to the show the couple conservation work at the second-largest reef in the world.

