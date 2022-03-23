Boris Johnson pays tribute to Covid victims on national day of reflection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boris Johnson pays tribute to Covid victims on national day of reflection

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 12.03am Updated: March 23 2022, 9.33am
Candles are lit during the National Day of Reflection at Blackburn Cathedral, on the anniversary of the first national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the “heroic efforts” of NHS staff and offered his sympathies to everyone bereaved by coronavirus on the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.

Boris Johnson said those who died over the past two years “will never be out of our hearts and minds”, as the nation prepares to gather in reflection.

The country will pause on Wednesday in remembrance of those who have died during the crisis, as part of a series of events organised by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

A minute’s silence will be held at midday, and people are being encouraged to shine a light or display flowers in their window at 8pm.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There will also be an online map with virtual walls of reflection where people can pay tribute to their loved ones.

More than 350 organisations are supporting the day of reflection, which will see landmarks across the UK light up in yellow, including the Gherkin in the City of London, the Senedd in Cardiff, Glasgow Central Station and Belfast City Hall.

Mr Johnson said: “Those lost to Covid will never be out of our hearts and minds, and today we reflect as a nation.

“The toll this pandemic has taken across the globe is immeasurable. The National Day of Reflection is a chance to come together, mourn and offer our collective support and sympathies to all those grieving.

“It’s also a chance to thank everyone who cared for us throughout.

“I saw first-hand the heroic efforts of NHS staff and I pay tribute to them, the grief counsellors, charity workers and friends and families, as we pause to remember those we have lost.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the spirit and generosity shown by charities, community and faith groups “are exemplary examples of British values”.

He said his thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, adding: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we must not forget the long tail of grief it leaves, and the profound impact it has had on us all.

“For so many, life is now permanently altered, and we won’t forget it.”

Mr Johnson and Sir Keir will be marking the anniversary privately.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and Minister for Health for Northern Ireland Robin Swann are also supporting the day.

The Covid19familiesuk group will be tying yellow ribbons to Westminster Bridge in London from 10am, and London Ambulance Service is holding a service in its memorial garden.

According to data published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a total of 188,078 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Ruth May, NHS England’s chief nursing officer, said she is “eternally thankful and proud” of everything health and care staff have achieved.

She said: “I have seen NHS staff across the length and breadth of the country step up to the task that has faced them, delivering the best possible care to their patients and supporting each other during some very difficult times.

“That is why it is so important that we get together and reflect as a nation on the impact Covid-19 has had on us all, especially those who are no longer with us.”

Marie Curie chief nurse Julie Pearce said: “While life is beginning to return to normal for some people, several million people are still living with the trauma of loss, and not being able to grieve properly.

“Let’s take time to connect, and show support for the millions of people who are grieving, and remember the family, friends, neighbours and colleagues we’ve lost over the last two years.”

