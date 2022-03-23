Warmer weather may wreak havoc with hay fever symptoms, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Warmer weather may wreak havoc with hay fever symptoms, survey suggests

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 12.03am
One third of those polled admitted to staying indoors because their allergies are too severe (Yui Mok/PA)
One third of those polled admitted to staying indoors because their allergies are too severe (Yui Mok/PA)

While some people will welcome the warmer weather, for others the unusual temperatures will wreak havoc with their hay fever symptoms.

Experts are warning that rising temperatures may cause tree pollen levels to spike across the UK.

According to the Met Office, the first week of spring will see dry, sunny weather and daytime temperatures in the mid to late teens for the coming week.

It is thought climate change may be leading to an extension of the grass and tree pollen season, with it starting earlier.

And people who suffer from hay fever believe pollution (64%), rising temperatures (52%) and extreme weather conditions (38%) are the biggest environmental factors impacting their allergies.

The new research from Kleenex surveyed 2,000 people in the UK with hay fever and found that over the past 12 months many have experienced their symptoms getting worse.

This includes sneezing (72%), itchy eyes (64%) and a runny nose (48%).

One third of those polled admitted to staying indoors because their allergies are too severe, while 12% said they have called in sick to work.

The survey found that on average, increased symptoms for allergy sufferers resulted in a loss of two hours’ sleep a night, and 33% of those surveyed said they avoid local parks and green spaces.

A quarter (25%) wrongly self-diagnosed their hay fever symptoms for Covid-19.

According to the research, more than half (58%) of allergy sufferers did not know what pollen they were allergic to, and only a fifth (20%) recognised their symptoms for what they are.

Amena Warner, head of clinical services at the charity Allergy UK, said: “Living with allergies and maintaining a quality of life is not always easy.

“Enjoying everyday activities can become a real struggle.

“With the realities that warmer weather brings, it is crucial that allergy sufferers be given the advice, support and tools to manage their symptoms whilst staying active and healthy.”

Kleenex has developed new technology enhancing its pollen forecast, and users can now check the forecast at home and work locations up to five days in advance.

People can also take a quiz to get a better idea of whether it is grass, tree, or weed pollen that affects them, giving a better understanding of their allergy so they can prepare for the season ahead.

On Wednesday, tree pollen levels are expected to be high across Coventry, Newcastle, Leicester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester and Liverpool.

They are forecast to be moderate in London and Belfast.

Jin Zhang, global medical director at Kimberly-Clark UK, said: “When temperatures rise, primary sources of pollutants tend to increase, making the air quality even more challenging for millions of hay fever sufferers.

“As such, global warming will likely cause pollen seasons to start earlier and last longer.”

The survey was conducted online by Mortar Research in March 2022 according to Market Research Society guidelines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]