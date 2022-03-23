What the papers say – March 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – March 23

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 6.35am
What the papers say – March 23 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – March 23 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The nation’s papers are led by anticipation of Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spring statement.

The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror lead with calls for Mr Sunak to ditch a planned national insurance hike to help ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis.

However, the Financial Times reports the Chancellor plans to “set aside” a large part of a public finances windfall this year amid concerns over the “cost of servicing government debt”.

The Daily Express carries a promise from Mr Sunak that Britons can look forward to the “security of a faster-growing economy”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports Ukrainian forces have started to recover ground from the Russians.

Meanwhile, The Guardian cites Ukrainian officials in saying Russian artillery has reduced the port city of Mariupol to “ashes”.

The Independent leads with Ukrainian claims that Vladimir Putin’s soldiers have “kidnapped” thousands of children and taken them to Russia.

Unexploded munitions will lead to “years of landmine tragedies” in Ukraine, according to the i.

Metro reports exiled Ukrainians have tried to prevent Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s superyacht from docking in Turkey.

The Sun dedicates its front page to an image of one of the “gold loo roll holders” aboard Putin’s own superyacht.

And the Daily Star says Cockneys are being discriminated against due to their accent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier