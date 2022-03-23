Surprise Taliban U-turn sees schools remain shut for girls beyond year seven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Surprise Taliban U-turn sees schools remain shut for girls beyond year seven

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 8.15am
Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, Afghanistan, in November 2021 (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
The hardline leadership of Afghanistan’s new rulers has decided against opening schools to girls beyond year seven, a Taliban official said.

The latest setback for girls’ education, which came in a surprise move on the first day of the country’s new school year, will receive widespread condemnation from the international community, which has been urging the Taliban leaders to open schools and give women their right to public space.

A statement by Afghanistan’s education ministry earlier in the week urged “all students” to come to school.

Girls walk upstairs as they enter a school before class in Kabul in September 2021
However, the decision to postpone a return of girls going to school in later years appeared to be a concession to the rural and deeply tribal backbone of the hardline Taliban movement, which in many parts of the countryside is reluctant to send its daughters to school.

Girls have been banned from school beyond year seven in most of the country since the Taliban returned to power last August.

Universities opened up earlier this year in much of the country, but since taking power the Taliban edicts have been erratic and, while a handful of provinces continued to provide education to all, most provinces closed educational institutions for girls and women.

In the capital Kabul, private schools and universities have operated uninterrupted.

The religiously driven Taliban administration fears that going forward with enrolling girls beyond year seven could erode their base, said Waheedullah Hashmi from the Taliban-led administration.

“The leadership hasn’t decided when or how they will allow girls to return to school,” Mr Hashmi said.

Afghan students leave school classes in a primary school in Kabul in March 2021
While he accepted urban centres are mostly supportive of girls’ education, much of rural Afghanistan is opposed, particularly in tribal Pashtun regions.

In some rural areas, a brother will disown a brother in the city if he finds out he is letting his daughters go to school, said Mr Hashimi, who said the Taliban leadership is trying to decide how to open education for girls beyond year seven countrywide.

Most Taliban are ethnic Pashtuns. In their sweep through the country last year, other ethnics groups such as Uzbeks and Tajiks in the north of the country either joined the fight to give the Taliban their victory or simply chose not to fight.

“We did everything the Taliban asked in terms of Islamic dress and they promised that girls could go to school and now they have broken their promise,” said Mariam Naheebi, a local journalist who spoke to the Associated Press in the Afghan capital.

Ms Naheebi has protested for women’s rights and said: “They have not been honest with us.”

