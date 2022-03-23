Manchester United hold talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag over managerial role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Manchester United hold talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag over managerial role

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 10.03am Updated: March 23 2022, 11.03am
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United have spoken to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as the Old Trafford club step up their search for a permanent manager, the PA news agency understands.

Ralf Rangnick was handed the reins on an interim basis in November following the sacking of 1999 treble hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after nearly three years in charge.

United want to appoint his permanent successor before the summer and plan to speak to a number of candidates, with Ten Hag understood to have met with the Premier League club as part of that process.

The 52-year-old Dutchman has been at the helm at the Johan Cruyff Arena since 2017 following stints coaching Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht.

Ajax currently sit top of the Eredivisie standings as Ten Hag looks to win the league title for a third time during a reign that included a remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

The Amsterdam giants were eventually knocked out by a Tottenham side coached by Mauricio Pochettino, who has long been admired by United.

The Argentinian is currently managing Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain but his position is under scrutiny following their Champions League last-16 exit to Real Madrid.

Spain boss Luis Enrique and Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui have also been linked with the vacant post at Old Trafford, with Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel reportedly no longer under consideration.

