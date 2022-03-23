Holyrood falls silent to mark two years since first Covid lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Holyrood falls silent to mark two years since first Covid lockdown

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 12.41pm
MSPs gathered on Wednesday to mark two years since the first Covid lockdown (Scottish Parliament/PA)
A minute’s silence has been observed at Holyrood two years on from the first Covid lockdown, to “reflect and remember” those who have died during the pandemic.

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone was joined by leaders from all parties to mark the occasion – which comes as rising coronavirus infections have resulted in a record number of people needing hospital care.

Figures published on Tuesday showed there were 2,221 people in hospitals across Scotland with recently confirmed Covid-19 – the highest total since the virus hit.

Wednesday’s memorial in Holyrood was part of a series of events taking part across the UK as part of a national day of reflection.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone led a ceremony at Holyrood on the national day of reflection (Russell Cheyne/PA Wire)

Ms Johnstone said the way communities had pulled together during the crisis had provided “hope for the future as we look towards our recovery”.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Presiding Officer said: “So many people have been affected by the events of the past two years. It’s important that as a Parliament we can reflect and remember those who have died, those grieving and those whose lives continue to be impacted.

“As parliamentarians, we have heard directly from our own constituents the devasting ways that the pandemic has changed their lives, but we have also seen our communities come together for the benefit of others.

“This gives hope for the future as we look towards our recovery.”

The Scottish Parliament is just one of more than 350 organisations that are taking part in what is the second national day of reflection, with emergency services, schools, charities, businesses, community groups, faith leaders and bereaved families across the country all marking the day.

The charity Marie Curie, which is leading the commemorations, said it would give people across Britain the “opportunity to connect, remember those who have died and support the millions of people who are grieving”.

Marie Curie chief nurse Julie Pearce said: “While life is beginning to return to normal for some people, several million people are still living with the trauma of loss, and not being able to grieve properly.

“Let’s take time to connect and show support for the millions of people who are grieving, and remember the family, friends, neighbours and colleagues we’ve lost over the last two years.

“Whilst observing the minute’s silence at midday, I will be thinking of all the nurses and health care professionals across Marie Curie and the NHS.”

