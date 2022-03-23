Charles and Camilla tour park honouring Narnia creator CS Lewis in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charles and Camilla tour park honouring Narnia creator CS Lewis in Belfast

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 1.49pm Updated: March 23 2022, 1.51pm
The royal couple meet performers dressed as the White Witch and Mr Tumnus (Niall Carson/PA)
Charles and Camilla marked the second day of their tour of the island of Ireland with a visit to Belfast’s very own version of Narnia.

Hundreds of wellwishers welcomed the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to CS Lewis Square, which is named after the author who was born in the city.

The popular community park in the east of the city is dotted with statues inspired by the fantasy world created by Lewis in his famous Chronicles of Narnia, the most striking of which is a towering metal sculpture of Aslan the lion.

Charles meets the public
Charles speaks to members of the public during a tour of CS Lewis Square, Connswater Greenway, Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

People dressed as central characters in Lewis’s The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – Mr Tumnus and the White Witch – helped guide the Royal couple around the square.

Charles and Camilla were on the second day of a visit to Northern Ireland.

They will continue their tour of the island with engagements in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday and Friday.

Their Royal Highnesses concluded the visit to the literary-themed square by the posing for a photo alongside a statue of Lewis and the wardrobe.

Charles and Camilla
Charles and Camilla at the CS Lewis statue (Niall Carson/PA)

The couple then went their separate ways for several other engagements in Belfast.

The Duchess walked a short distance to the adjacent Holywood Arches Library where she met old and young regulars.

The visit was part of her longstanding commitment to encouraging literacy and reading.

She then travelled to BBC Broadcasting House in the city centre where she met presenters and staff at BBC Radio Ulster and toured the television news studio.

Charles meets May McFettridge
Charles meets drag queen May McFettridge (Niall Carson/PA)

Elsewhere in the city, the Prince of Wales officially reopened the Grand Opera House following its recent restoration. He met architects, conservators and interior designers involved in the project.

Charles then watched a short performance in the main auditorium by young people before unveiling a plaque.

During his visit he also shared a joke with veteran panto dame May McFettridge.

