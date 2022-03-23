British tech firm Nothing launches first UK smartphone in five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
British tech firm Nothing launches first UK smartphone in five years

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 2.31pm
Nothing has launched a new smartphone designed in the UK (Nothing / PA)
A British tech start-up has launched a new smartphone that bosses hope will challenge the dominance of Apple and Samsung.

Tech firm Nothing launched its first phone today, called “phone (1)”, the first time a business has unveiled a smartphone designed in the UK for more than five years.

The price is being kept under wraps but bosses say it will be “competitive” and will not force customers to have several preloaded apps on the devices, unlike rivals.

A 15-strong, London-based design team has been assembled, with 35 expected by the end of the year, with bosses saying it will be “the most compelling alternative to Apple’s ecosystem”.

Nothing’s phone (1) has been launched today to take on Apple and Samsung (Nothing/PA)

Co-founder and chief executive, Carl Pei, said: “For too long, the smartphone market has been dominated by the same players and that’s led to unimaginative, bland design across the board.

“As well, these players have created closed-off ecosystems that lock people in, limiting their choice about the products they can access and use. This is what I want to change with Nothing.”

He explained that the UK has a strong track record of creating software companies, but not hardware.

The entrepreneur knows the smartphone sector well, having set up Chinese-based OnePlus – a smartphone manufacturer – in 2013.

Nothing recently announced it had raised 70 million dollars (£53 million) in a fundraising round, bringing total investments to 144 million dollars (£109 million).

Investors include EQT Ventures and C Ventures and bosses are aiming to raise more cash as it expands to become Europe’s dominant phone maker.

Mr Pei said: “By having a phone that is conceived and designed here, Europe finally has a challenger brand to the US and Asia (Apple and Samsung) again.”

He also revealed the company poached Dyson’s head of design and product experience, Adam Bates, from the vacuum business best known for its sleek design.

The new phone will be minimalist and could match its recently launched headphones, which are see-through, and sold 400,000 units in six months from launch.

