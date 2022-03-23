Gold ring linked to Sheriff of Nottingham due up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gold ring linked to Sheriff of Nottingham due up for auction

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 2.39pm
The Jenison signet ring (Hansons/PA)
The Jenison signet ring (Hansons/PA)

A gold signet ring linked to the Sheriff of Nottingham is going under the hammer, with an estimate topping £8,000.

The 350-year-old high-carat ring bears the coat of arms of the Jenison family, one of whom held the title in the 1680s – a little too late to have tangled with the legendary Robin Hood.

Auctioneers at Hansons are offering the item for sale on Thursday after it was found by chance by a metal detectorist on farmland in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, in July 2020.

Coronavirus – Thu Dec 31, 2020
Sir Matthew Jenison’s family had estates in the market own of Newark-on-Trent (Mike Egerton/PA)

It has now been offered for auction after it was examined by experts from the British Museum and returned to the finder for sale.

Hansons’ consultant valuer Adam Staples said: “The ring has survived in near perfect condition and the front face bears a detailed engraving of the Jenison family arms, two swans separated by a diagonal bend.

“This would have been pressed into melted wax in order to seal the family crest on important letters and documents.”

Originally from County Durham, the Nottinghamshire branch of the Jenison family first appeared as aldermen of Newark in 1580. 

Sir Matthew Jenison, born in 1654, after the end of the English Civil War, was “quite the character,” the auctioneers’ said.

Having been knighted in 1683 during Charles II’s reign, he then served as High Sheriff of Nottingham until 1684, with one of his roles inspecting decaying trees in Sherwood Forest.

Sir Matthew’s advance through the corridors of power continued when he was elected MP for Newark in 1701, but he became saddled with costly debts, linked to his estates.

The reverse of the ring
The reverse of the ring. (Hansons/PA)

He fell foul of the law after falling to clear his debts and died in Fleet Prison in 1734.

Mr Sadler said the family had been “apothecaries” but that legend had it the Jenisons “gleaned great wealth from valuables left in their safekeeping during the Civil War which were never reclaimed”.

The valuer added a buried hoard of Civil War-era silver coins, known as siege money, found in the same field in which the ring was discovered seemed to add weight to that legend.

Turning to the auction lot, he added: “The ring we are selling is related to a later Sheriff as tales of Robin Hood emerged in English folklore as early as the 13th and 14th centuries.

“Nevertheless, this find still evokes those memories and gives us a glimpse back into Nottinghamshire life during the turbulent times of the 17th century.”

The signet ring goes under the hammer at Hansons Deryshire sale rooms in Etwall.

