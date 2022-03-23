Harry Kane admits he is eyeing Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry Kane admits he is eyeing Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 3.49pm
Harry Kane has 48 England goals (Nick Potts/PA)
Harry Kane has 48 England goals (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Kane has his sights firmly set on breaking Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring record this year.

The Tottenham striker and Three Lions captain is currently five short of Rooney’s tally of 53.

England face friendlies against Switzerland on Saturday, and the Ivory Coast the following Tuesday, after which Kane could be within touching distance of the all-time record.

“I want to play as many games as possible. I’ll be ready whenever I’m needed,” he said in a press conference broadcast by Sky Sports News.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021 – Etihad Stadium
Wayne Rooney is England’s top scorer with 53 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I would love to break that record. Hopefully, with the games we have this year, that will be possible. I am in a really good place at the moment.”

England boss Gareth Southgate has picked a few new faces, including late first call-ups for Tyrick Mitchell and Kyle Walker-Peters, as the squad continue their build-up to the Qatar World Cup.

“Every game you play for England is important especially in a tournament year,” added Kane.

“It is important to try different formations and tactics. We can use these games to try to understand how we approach the World Cup.

England Training – St George’s Park – Tuesday 22nd March
Tyrick Mitchell is on England duty (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Every training session we have to make sure we make the most of it.”

Qatar’s human rights record continues to cast a shadow over this year’s tournament.

Kane said: “There’s still a lot of progress to be made. As a group we’ve never shied away from important issues.

“As players, we didn’t choose where this World Cup would be.”

