William and Kate told of Jamaica’s ‘unresolved’ issues after welcome from PM

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 4.55pm Updated: March 23 2022, 5.47pm
The Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting at his office in Kingston (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Jamaica has given the nation the opportunity address “unresolved” issues, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has told the couple.

William and Kate received an official welcome from the Caribbean nation’s premier and he described how Jamaica intended to fufil its destiny “as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

The Cambridges arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday to a much-publicised demonstration urging the monarchy to pay reparations for slavery, and there have been calls from politicians for the country to drop the Queen as head of state and become a republic.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
William receives a gift of a rare Appleton Estate ruby rum from Jamaica’s Prime Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

As he welcomed the couple before sitting down for talks, Mr Holness said: “There are issues here which are, as you would know, unresolved but your presence gives an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, put front and centre and to be addressed in as best (a way) as we can.

“But Jamaica is, as you would see, a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved.

“And we’re moving on and we intend to attain in short order our development goals and fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country.”

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The couple are touring Jamaica over three days (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Independent has reported the Jamaica government has already begun the process to transition to a republic, with an official appointed to oversee the work.

The Prince of Wales witnessed Barbados break away from the British monarchy and become a republic last November, attending the swearing in of its first president Dame Sandra Mason.

During the formal welcome, William was presented with an official gift – a bottle of Appleton Estate Ruby rum, a blend of hand-selected rums aged between 35 and 45 years.

Kate wore a chic white Alexander McQueen suit for the meeting and a Ridley blouse and was joined by the prime minister’s wife Juliet Holness.

