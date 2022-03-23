Performers wanted for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant are searching for volunteers to join the cast of performers.

The pageant is being staged on Sunday June 5 – the final day of the celebratory jubilee weekend.

Hemingway Design, which is bringing together the second act, The Decades, is looking for people to “represent and bring to life the subcultures that have emerged” during the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The Vintage Festival and Hemingway Design are seeking a fabulous cast of volunteer performers to take part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant …to find out more click here: https://t.co/myVmLOGkg1 pic.twitter.com/v2g3uZaXT4 — HemingwayDesign (@HemingwayDesign) March 21, 2022

It is also searching for fashionistas with vintage clothing to represent the monarch’s reign through the ages, and for classic cars, vehicles and bicycles.

The pageant website said: “Most importantly, we’re seeking people who live and breathe the fashions of the times, we’re after authentic clothing or good quality replica.”

More information and registration forms can be found at cast.platinumpageant.com

Registrations close on March 27.