Modern apples bigger and less acidic than their wild ancestors – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

Modern apples bigger and less acidic than their wild ancestors – study

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 6.01pm
Modern apples are bigger and less acidic than their wild ancestors, a study found (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Modern apples are bigger and less acidic than their wild ancestors, a study found (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Modern apples are bigger, less acidic, less bitter and store better than their wild ancestors, new research suggests.

The fruit is one of the most heavily produced crops in the world and its cultivation dates back at least 7,000 years, experts say.

Researchers set out to look at how apples have evolved and how apples from long ago compare to modern-day varieties.

They examined 10 apple phenotypes – or traits – to assess how the fruit has changed during domestication and breeding.

The study found that cultivated apples were 3.6 times heavier, about half as acidic and far less bitter than the wild ancestral species from which modern apples are derived.

Using historical records, Sean Myles, an associate professor at Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Agriculture, Canada, and his team also determined that apple breeding over the past 200 years has resulted in a trend towards apples that soften less during storage.

Writing in the PLoS ONE journal, the authors said: “Using historical records, we found that apple breeding over the past 200 years has resulted in a trend towards apples that have higher soluble solids, are less bitter, and soften less during storage.

“Our results quantify the significant changes in phenotype that have taken place since apple domestication, and provide evidence that apple breeding has led to continued phenotypic divergence of the cultivated apple from its wild progenitor species.”

They add: “Our work demonstrates that cultivated and wild apples have diverged phenotypically, and that hundreds of years of apple improvement have shaped the variation in fruit and phenology we observe among cultivated apples today.

“Wild apples offer potentially valuable pools of genetic material that may be helpful for apple improvement.”

The researchers drew from Canada’s Apple Biodiversity Collection, an orchard that contains more than 1,000 different apple varieties, like Gala and Honeycrisp, but also ancient heirloom varieties and wild apples from the forests of Kazakhstan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]