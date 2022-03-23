Kate hails ‘crucial’ teachers at Jamaican training college

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kate hails ‘crucial’ teachers at Jamaican training college

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 6.55pm
(Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)
(Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has hailed the work of teachers who play a “crucial” role in shaping societies by nurturing the people that children will become.

Speaking at a teacher training college in Kingston, Jamaica, Kate said she “truly” believed that by recognising the “extraordinary impact” of early childhood, “we are on the cusp of one of the biggest opportunities for positive change in generations”.

She said teachers were “at the front line” of such work.

Kate and William in Kingston, Jamaica
Kate and William in Kingston, Jamaica (Jane Barlow/PA)

William and Kate paid a visit to Shortwood Teacher College during their first full day in Jamaica.

It was the second time this year that the duchess had taken her work on early years abroad, following a visit in February to the Lego Foundation in Copenhagen.

On Tuesday, the Cambridges flew to Kingston from Belize and went to Trench Town, where they were cheered by crowds, had a kickabout with England footballer Raheem Sterling, joined a jamming session in a museum dedicated to Bob Marley and even tried out the Olympic team’s bobsleigh.

It is the first time in Jamaica for both of them and the duchess said that since arriving, they had been “touched by the warmth that this island’s people have shown us”.

Shortwood was founded in 1885 and offers four-year degree courses in secondary, primary or early years education. Its early years course is a national flagship and graduates are said to be in huge demand.

Kate praised its foresight in establishing an Early Childhood Education programme and its recognition that the early years were “fundamental” to a child’s journey through life.

She said strategic investment and “a well-trained professional workforce” were critical in helping to raise children.

“Decades of science and research have shown us that our earliest experiences establish the fundamental foundations that shape and connect our future lives,” she said.

Kate visits Shortwood Teachers College
Kate visits Shortwood Teacher College (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

“It is when we learn how to form relationships, how to love, how to manage our feelings and emotions. It is when we develop our sense of identity, belonging and worthiness. And it is when we shape our values and understanding of the world.

“So we are doing something much more than just building healthy children – we are nurturing the people they will become, the families they will build and the communities they will be part of.”

The duchess told the assembled students: “You as teachers are at the front line of this work and play a crucial role in shaping our societies by positively impacting the futures of literally thousands of young people over the course of your careers.”

