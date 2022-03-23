More pressure put on FA to move Man City-Liverpool semi-final away from Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More pressure put on FA to move Man City-Liverpool semi-final away from Wembley

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 10.01pm
There have been calls for the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool to be moved from Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Labour has joined calls for next month’s FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool to be moved away from Wembley.

The clash between the Premier League’s top two clubs is due to be held at the national stadium over the Easter weekend, when no direct trains to London from the north-west are available due to long-planned engineering works.

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell has also written to the Football Association highlighting the travel and cost difficulties for fans hoping to attend the match on either April 16 or 17.

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell has written to the FA
Labour’s call adds to those already made by fan groups from both clubs as well as the mayors of Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region.

A statement from Labour read: “Labour is today calling for the Liverpool v Manchester City semi-final next month to be moved, as railway works mean it will be impossible for fans to travel to the match.

“The hotly-anticipated make-or-break fixture between two Premier League title-winners is at risk of having few fans from either team, as engineering works at London Euston and Milton Keynes mean travelling to and from the match will be practically impossible.”

City and Liverpool are the top two teams in the Premier League
Ms Powell added in her letter to the FA: “In the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, fans shouldn’t have to struggle to pay extra costs for expensive travel or overnight stays to attend the Wembley match.

“It should be a priority for the FA to ensure that fans are not excluded from attending this game due to the difficulty of travel.”

The FA, when contacted by the PA news agency, said its position has not changed since a statement on Monday in which it pledged to work with clubs and transport authorities to ensure fans would be able to travel to and from Wembley.

It is understood that the governing body has anticipated that approximately 2,500 fans from each club would have been intending to travel by rail from the north-west.

Holding the semi-finals at Wembley raises important revenue for the FA
The statement read: “The FA will be liaising closely with both Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on all match arrangements, including supporters’ travel for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium, with further details to be announced in due course.

“We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture with as minimal disruption as possible.”

Holding the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley has been an important revenue-generator for the FA.

Consideration had been given to staging this year’s matches on the weekends either side – April 9-10 and 23-24 – but both could have been problematic for clubs involved in European competitions. Rail engineering works are taking place on all three weekends.

Old Trafford is already due to hold a Premier League match on April 16
The FA is still to finalise the exact dates and kick-off times for both the City v Liverpool game and the other semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

Old Trafford has been suggested as a potential alternative venue but is only available on April 17 due to Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Norwich the previous day.

Neither City nor Liverpool have commented. It is understood City are making enquiries about the availability of coaches to offer extra travel packages for their fans.

