What the papers say – March 24

A wealth of reaction to Rishi Sunak’s spring statement adorns the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and i all lead with the Office for Budget Responsibility claiming living standards will fall further this year than any time since records began. The story is also carried by The Times.

🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ''The biggest fall in living standards on record''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/CLtOWYDERI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 23, 2022

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “UK faces biggest fall in living standards on record” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bqdv52tLrS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 23, 2022

Thursday’s i – “Biggest hit to living standards since age of rationing” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/F4KSAiFunj — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 23, 2022

The Guardian reports the Chancellor is facing condemnation over criticism his mini-Budget fails to “help the most vulnerable”.

Guardian front page, Thursday March 2022: Cost of living surges: and Sunak squeezes poorest pic.twitter.com/5rzBzIOeg3 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 23, 2022

Metro lead with Mr Sunak’s pledge to cut tax and fuel duty, while the Daily Mail and Daily Express carry calls for the Chancellor to do more to help the nation’s “forgotten millions”.

The Chancellor has banked most of a public finances windfall in the hopes of saving it for a pre-election tax cut, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 24 March https://t.co/s3DT264hgK pic.twitter.com/tlqVh3qmqB — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 23, 2022

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star are blunt in their response to the statement, with the former running the headline: “Thanks For Nothing.”

Tomorrow's front page: The up yours mini budget #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mGEK1AcNAI — Daily Star (@dailystar) March 23, 2022

Meanwhile, The Sun leads with Russia’s bid to host the 2028 Euros.

On tomorrow's front page: Russia fighting UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028 despite Ukraine invasion as shock bid shames spineless Fifa and Uefa https://t.co/vGvGUbse73 pic.twitter.com/VP0XYZBj39 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 23, 2022