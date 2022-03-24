Katherine Brunt keen to avoid more grey hairs as England target comfortable wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Katherine Brunt keen to avoid more grey hairs as England target comfortable wins

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 8.09am
Katherine Brunt believes England will take a lot of confidence from their nine-wicket victory over Pakistan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Katherine Brunt believes England will take a lot of confidence from their nine-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Women’s World Cup – but she insists they will continue to strive for “that complete game”.

The reigning champions moved a step closer to reaching the semi-finals and are now targeting a fourth straight win despite losing their opening three matches.

Heather Knight’s side breezed through the Pakistan batting line-up, bowling them out for just 105 before chasing down the target inside 20 overs.

Having initially struggled in the tournament, Brunt cut a different figure in Christchurch, taking a wicket with the first ball of the match on her way to three for 17, and she believes the victory made it a “special day” for England.

“As you know during Covid times, we can’t go to the hairdressers and get our hair done, so the grey hairs are emerging and we don’t wish to add to the grey hairs so we would like some nice comfortable wins,” the 36-year-old said.

“Today was a special day and one we’ve really been aiming towards, getting a complete day with bat, ball and in the field and we will definitely take a lot of confidence from this and we will keep trying to gain momentum and that’s what we’ve been trying to do the whole series.

“Sometimes you know you’ve got to be on, sometimes you’re off, but you do keep turning up and you do keep giving your best for the team and to get better in this tournament so we will take a lot of confidence for sure.”

The result lifts England into the top four for the first time in the tournament ahead of their final group game against Bangladesh in Wellington on Sunday.

England struggled with fielding mistakes in the first few matches, making a number of crucial drops and missed chances in games that could have gone either way, but put in a much more clinical performance against Pakistan.

“We’ve seen some absolutely brilliant catches in this tournament which is awesome and we were eager to add to that highlight reel and Heather (Knight) did that last week, so like I said we’re gaining confidence every day, every training session every game we play so we’ll keep trying to deliver that complete game,” Brunt said.

