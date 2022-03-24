People urged not to dismiss coughs and fever as Covid amid rise in TB cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

People urged not to dismiss coughs and fever as Covid amid rise in TB cases

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 9.41am
People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in cases of tuberculosis (Alamy/PA)
People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in cases of tuberculosis (Alamy/PA)

People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the decline in TB up to 2019 appears to have reversed, with cases increasing by 2.4% in England – from 4,615 in 2018 to 4,725 in 2019.

While TB cases fell in 2020, most likely due to people staying away from the NHS during the pandemic, suggestions are that infections rose by more than 7% in 2021.

Anyone with a cough, particularly those in groups at a higher risk of catching TB, are being urged not to dismiss their persistent cough and fever as the coronavirus.

TB can be life-threatening, though most cases can be successfully treated with antibiotics.

It is a bacterial infection spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person.

While TB mainly affects the lungs, it can damage other parts of the body, including the abdomen, glands, bones and nervous system.

People are at a higher risk of catching TB if they are in close contact with a person known to have the disease, migrate from countries with high rates of TB, are homeless, addicted to drugs, have a weakened immune system, or are in prison.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, said: “TB is curable and preventable and now is the time to get our elimination efforts back on track.

“Despite significant progress towards elimination in recent years, tuberculosis remains a serious public health issue in the UK.

“With treatment, most people will make a full recovery, but delayed diagnosis and treatment, particularly during the pandemic, will have increased the number of undetected TB cases in the country.

“It is important to remember that not every persistent cough, along with a fever, is Covid-19. A cough that usually has mucus and lasts longer than three weeks can be caused by a range of other issues, including TB.

“Tuberculosis develops slowly, and it may take several weeks, months or even years after you were infected before you notice you’re unwell.

“Contact your GP if you think you could be at risk so you can get tested and treated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier