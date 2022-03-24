Charles and Camilla greeted in Waterford with Viking re-enactment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Charles and Camilla greeted in Waterford with Viking re-enactment

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 12.15pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall meet members of the Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group (Brian Lawless/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived for their first official visit to Ireland’s oldest city – coming face-to-face with its Viking past.

Charles and Camilla smiled as they stepped into the bright Waterford sunshine for day one of their trip to the Irish Republic.

The royal couple were treated to a performance by Waterford Viking Re-enactment Group, harking back to the city’s past.

Charles and Camilla
The couple were treated by a Viking re-enactment by local performers (Brian Lawless/PA)

While its official foundation as a permanent settlement dates back to 914 AD, historians say there are a number of references to Viking encampments as early as 860 AD.

Charles and Camilla kicked off their Republic tour with a visit to the city’s Viking Triangle area, arriving at Reginald’s Tower – the country’s oldest civic building.

They looked on with interest as two actors embarked on a mock battle with swords and shields in front of a Viking longboat.

Charles and Camilla
The couple will meet local residents and business owners during a walkabout (Brian Lawless/PA)

The couple are also meeting local business owners and staff outside shops lining their walkabout route, and, in what is their first trip to Ireland since the pandemic began, they are meeting first responders who helped during the outbreak.

Thursday is the first of the royals’ two-day tour of the Republic, which comes after they spent two days in Northern Ireland. There, they enjoyed a warm reception from crowds in County Tyrone and Belfast.

Their trip is one of several taking place as the royal family marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

