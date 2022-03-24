Queen greets Moroccan and Egyptian ambassadors virtually By Press Association March 24 2022, 2.05pm The Queen received the ambassador of Morocco to the UK, Hakim Hajoui (Aaron Chown/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Queen has welcomed the ambassadors of Morocco and Egypt via video link from Windsor Castle. The monarch, who is still hoping to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service next week, carried out virtual audiences on Thursday. She received Moroccan diplomat Hakim Hajoui, who was wearing traditional dress of a flowing white hooded robe, paired with vivid yellow leather pointed heel-less babouche slippers. Moroccan ambassador Hakim Hajoui and Mrs Lamia Amor at Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA) He presented the letters of recall of his predecessor and his own letters of credence. The Queen also greeted Egyptian ambassador Sherif Kamel on screen. Sherif Kamel and Mrs Heba Ismail are received by the Queen (Aaron Chown/PA) The monarch, who missed the Commonwealth Day service last week, has been carrying out a run of virtual audiences recently. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Queen in regal purple for virtual diplomatic audiences Queen welcomes new ambassadors as busy week continues Queen holds face-to-face audience with poet Grace Nichols Queen has afternoon tea with Canada’s Governor General at Windsor