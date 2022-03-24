Male dolphins whistle to maintain important relationships – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Male dolphins whistle to maintain important relationships – study

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 3.01pm Updated: March 24 2022, 3.45pm
Research found male dolphins whistle to maintain important relationships (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Male bottlenose dolphins save physical contact for those they feel closest to, but for other weaker – yet still important – relationships they connect through whistling, a study has found.

The animals are known to use gentle petting with strongly bonded allies.

But as the numbers of these relationships grow, they have less time for this kind of touching, and rely on the more time-efficient vocal exchanges.

University of Bristol scientists, with international colleagues, examined nine years of acoustic and behavioural data from a dolphin population in Shark Bay, Western Australia.

Lead author Emma Chereskin, from Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences, said: “Many animals, including humans, use tactile contact, touch, to strengthen and reaffirm important relationships.

“But as the number of close social relationships increases, so too do the demands on the time and space available for relationship maintenance through physical contact.

“Male bottlenose dolphins form strategic, multi-level alliances, and we wanted to know how they maintained multiple alliance relationships in large groups.”

By following groups of males that knew each other, and documenting their physical and acoustic behaviour, researchers identified the different ways these males bonded with each other.

Senior author Dr Stephanie King, also from Bristol, said: “We found that within the core dolphin alliances, strongly bonded allies engaged in more affiliative contact behaviour, such as petting and rubbing, while weakly bonded allies engaged in more whistle exchanges.

“This illustrates that these weaker but still key social relationships can be maintained with vocal exchanges.”

The findings are published in Current Biology.

