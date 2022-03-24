Ailing Paul Casey out of WGC-Dell Match Play after conceding second match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ailing Paul Casey out of WGC-Dell Match Play after conceding second match

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.15pm
Back spasms caused Paul Casey to concede another match in the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin (Richard Sellers/PA)
Back spasms caused Paul Casey to concede another match in the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin (Richard Sellers/PA)

Paul Casey is out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after conceding his second match of the week, this time without hitting a single shot.

Casey completed two holes of his opening contest with Corey Conners and hit his tee shot on the third before withdrawing due to back spasms on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Englishman had hoped to be fit to face former Ryder Cup team-mate Alex Noren on Thursday but withdrew at the last minute, with a somewhat bemused Noren already on the first tee.

Casey came in for criticism on social media for starting his match against Conners, thereby denying first reserve Bernd Wiesberger a place in the field.

However, Austrian Wiesberger, who would have needed to reach the semi-finals to potentially qualify for the year’s first major at Augusta National, defended his Ryder Cup team-mate.

Writing on Twitter after Casey’s concession to Conners, Wiesberger said: “PC is a good friend and I wish him a speedy recovery. Hopefully he’ll be able to play tomorrow!”

Casey said a combination of age and fatigue was likely to blame for the back spasms, adding: “I wanted to play today. I was in there (the PGA Tour physio truck) for a good hour this morning getting more treatment, hoping I could go.

“(It was) just tender on the putting green and then started to feel it on the chipping green and then couldn’t get past a 9-iron, so…”

Asked if he would play his final group game against Louis Oosthuizen on Friday, Casey added: “I don’t know. I mean I can’t go through, so it’s kind of like what’s the point?

“I hate to just give a guy a match, and that would be Louis tomorrow. I guess that makes it even, doesn’t it; I gave one to Corey, one to Alex.

“I could win more FedEx Cup points, but I think it highlights a little bit the frustration some guys have with the system. I’m still a fan of you lose, you go home. But that’s a whole other conversation.”

