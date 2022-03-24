Russian stock market faces heavy restrictions as limited trading resumes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Russian stock market faces heavy restrictions as limited trading resumes

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 5.41pm
A woman stands in a currency exchange office in St Petersburg (AP)
A woman stands in a currency exchange office in St Petersburg (AP)

The Russian stock market has opened for limited trading under heavy restrictions for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Trading of a limited number of stocks, including energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft, took place under curbs meant to prevent a repeat of the massive sell-off on February 24 that came in anticipation of Western economic sanctions.

The significant restrictions on trading underlined Russia’s economic isolation and the pressure on the financial system despite central bank efforts to curb market plunges.

Foreigners could not sell stocks, and traders were barred from short selling — or betting prices will fall — while the government has said it will spend 10 billion dollars on shares in coming months, a move that should support prices.

People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of US dollar and euro to Russian roubles in Moscow's downtown
People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of US dollar and euro to Russian roubles in Moscow’s downtown (AP)

The benchmark MOEX index gained 4.4% as some companies partially recovered losses from the plunge on the day of the invasion.

Airline Aeroflot bucked the positive trend by losing 16.4% — not a surprise after the US, European Union and others banned Russian planes from their airspaces.

Russian stocks were only a small part of emerging market share indexes even before the war and only for those with a high risk tolerance, given extensive cronyism, non-transparent accounting and widespread state interference.

They lost any attraction for most foreign investors when the Moscow Exchange was dubbed “uninvestable” about a week into the war.

“The stock market is really almost a sideshow at this point,” said Chris Weafer, CEO at Macro-Advisory Ltd, a consulting firm. “It’s more a sentiment indicator because obviously companies are not raising any money on the stock market, and they won’t be able to.”

He said, however, that state-owned banks or funds may have been buying to support prices. “It does look like state-supported buying rather than any genuine interest on the part of investors,” he added.

Government efforts to stabilise stocks and the oruble that has plunged in value are a way to show that some confidence was returning and “to try to get that message across to people not to panic, that this is a temporary situation that will improve”, Mr Weafer said.

Nonetheless, he added, the Russian financial system remained in a “fragile” state.

Tim Ash, senior emerging markets sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said reopened trading was “deeply managed” and suggested that “for those Russians with some spare cash, there is nothing much else to buy as hedge to inflation and currency collapse”.

Restrictions like shutting down and restricting the stock market are among those that Russia has taken to shore up the financial system against utter collapse, but they also close off the economy to trade and investment that could fuel growth.

Some foreign hedge funds have expressed interest in shopping for distressed assets — viable companies trading at knocked-down prices — but they have no way to take part because of the trading restrictions, Mr Weafer said.

A US official called the severely restricted trading a “charade”.

“This is not a real market and not a sustainable model, which only underscores Russia’s isolation from the global financial system,” said Daleep Singh, a deputy national security and economic adviser to President Joe Biden.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier