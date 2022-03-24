US Capitol riot committee sets contempt vote for two former Trump aides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
US Capitol riot committee sets contempt vote for two former Trump aides

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 6.23pm Updated: March 24 2022, 6.35pm
(John Minchillo/AP)
(John Minchillo/AP)

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former president Donald Trump.

The committee will meet on Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Mr Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications.

Election 2022 Trump South Carolina
Former president Donald Trump (Meg Kinnard/AP)

The committee subpoenaed Mr Navarro for his testimony in early February, seeking to question the Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Though Mr Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration this month denied claims from him and another onetime Trump aide, former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr Scavino, who was subpoenaed last September, called the committee vote “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege. The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive”.

He said it was “premature for the committee to pursue criminal charges against an individual of the highest rank within the White House for whom executive privilege undeniably applies”.

Mr Scavino said the dispute seemed “inevitably headed” to the Supreme Court, and until there was a resolution, the House committee “should cease its tactics of harassment and intimidation”.

Mr Navarro did not immediately return a messages seeking comment.

