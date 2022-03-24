Potential defence opens up for Heard in Depp libel suit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Potential defence opens up for Heard in Depp libel suit

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 6.43pm
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard leaving court (Yui Mok/PA)
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard leaving court (Yui Mok/PA)

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence deals with a matter of public interest, a judge has ruled.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia after The Washington Post published her opinion piece. Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies she was physically and sexually abused by Depp when the actors were married.

At a Fairfax County courthouse on Thursday, Depp’s lawyers sought a ruling that Heard could not invoke a Virginia law in her defence designed to protect people from nuisance lawsuits when they speak about matters of public concern.

Johnny Depp court case
Actress Amber Heard (Yui Mok/PA)

Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, said the law, known as an anti-Slapp provision (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation), is not designed to interfere with private disputes, like Depp’s contention that his ex-wife defamed him.

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, argued the article in question does not even mention Depp by name, and that it addresses a very serious issue of public concern: preventing domestic violence.

The judge, Penney Azcarate, ruled against Depp, who had sought to bar Heard’s lawyers from claiming immunity. Her ruling does not mean Heard has immunity for what she wrote, but simply that she can make that argument to a jury as part of her defence.

Heard has also filed a counterclaim for defamation against Depp because of statements Depp’s lawyer made about her.

The ruling comes just weeks before a lengthy trial is scheduled to begin in Fairfax. Both Depp and Heard are scheduled to appear in court and testify, and numerous other Hollywood figures are listed as potential witnesses, either to appear in person or by video link.

Depp was allowed to sue in Virginia because the Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County. Heard’s lawyers had sought to have the case moved to California, where the actors reside.

Johnny Depp court case
Actor Johnny Depp leaves the High Court in London (Yui Mok/PA)

During Thursday’s arguments, Depp’s lawyer said that one of the reasons they brought the case in Virginia is because the state’s anti-Slapp law is not as broad as the one in California.

Depp filed a similar lawsuit against Heard in England and lost. The judge there found that Depp assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and put her in fear for her life on multiple occasions.

The Virginia lawsuit seeks 50 million dollars in damages. While the December 2018 Post article never mentions Depp, Heard refers to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Depp has said the accusations are untrue and have made it difficult for him to get the sorts of roles he once did.

