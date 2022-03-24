Man dies in Beccles airfield plane crash By Press Association March 24 2022, 9.03pm The deceased was the only person on board the plane, Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died as a result of plane crash at Beccles airfield. The light aircraft crash occurred at around 2pm on Thursday in the Suffolk landing field. The deceased was the only person on board the plane, Suffolk Constabulary said in a statement. Police added that the plane was attempting to land when the crash occurred. An area of the airfield has been cordoned off while police investigate the incident. The man’s next of kin has been informed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man who died after car crashed into parked lorry named by police Appeal launched after man, 29, dies in car crash Search area widened for second black box after China Eastern plane crash Black box from crashed China Eastern plane found in ‘severely damaged’ condition