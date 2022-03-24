Encanto cast and special guests to perform We Don’t Talk About Bruno at Oscars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Encanto cast and special guests to perform We Don’t Talk About Bruno at Oscars

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 10.53pm
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

The cast of Disney film Encanto will perform their number one song We Don’t Talk About Bruno at the Oscars.

Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero will be joined by Latin pop superstars Becky G and Luis Fonsi on stage at the 94th annual awards.

The performance at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre will be the first live outing of the song from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned the soundtrack for the animated feature.

Mary Poppins Returns European Premiere – London
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Hamilton creator is nominated at the awards for Dos Oruguitas, also from Encanto.

In January, We Don’t Talk About Bruno became the first original Disney song to reach number one in the UK singles chart, also hitting the top spot in the US.

The film, about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, has won acclaim for its catchy music and for exploring a cultural perspective not often seen in Disney movies.

Organisers previously confirmed Beyonce and Billie Eilish will feature among Sunday night’s musical line-up.

The award-winning artists are nominated for best original song for work on King Richard and No Time To Die respectively.

Scores of big names have been named for presenting duties for the industry’s biggest night.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk were among those most recently announced.

