Encanto cast and special guests to perform We Don’t Talk About Bruno at Oscars

The cast of Disney film Encanto will perform their number one song We Don’t Talk About Bruno at the Oscars.

Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan and Diane Guerrero will be joined by Latin pop superstars Becky G and Luis Fonsi on stage at the 94th annual awards.

The performance at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre will be the first live outing of the song from Lin-Manuel Miranda, who penned the soundtrack for the animated feature.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Hamilton creator is nominated at the awards for Dos Oruguitas, also from Encanto.

In January, We Don’t Talk About Bruno became the first original Disney song to reach number one in the UK singles chart, also hitting the top spot in the US.

The film, about an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, has won acclaim for its catchy music and for exploring a cultural perspective not often seen in Disney movies.

Organisers previously confirmed Beyonce and Billie Eilish will feature among Sunday night’s musical line-up.

The award-winning artists are nominated for best original song for work on King Richard and No Time To Die respectively.

Scores of big names have been named for presenting duties for the industry’s biggest night.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk were among those most recently announced.