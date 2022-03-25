Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 7.23am Updated: March 25 2022, 7.33am
A man walks on the debris of a burning house in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Felipe Dana/AP)
Ukraine has accused Moscow of forcibly removing hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia to pressure Kyiv to give up, while president Volodymyr Zelensky urged his country to keep up its military defence and not stop “even for a minute”.

Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine’s ombudsman, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, had been taken against their will into Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to surrender.

The Kremlin gave nearly identical numbers for those who have been relocated, but said they wanted to go to Russia.

Ukraine’s rebel-controlled eastern regions are predominantly Russian-speaking, and many people there have supported close ties to Moscow.

Russia Ukraine War
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, early on Friday (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP)

With the war heading into a second month, the two sides traded heavy blows in what has become a devastating war of attrition.

Ukraine’s navy said it sank a large Russian landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to bring in armoured vehicles.

Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting.

Mr Zelensky used his nightly video address to rally Ukrainians to “move toward peace, move forward”.

“With every day of our defence, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We can’t stop even for a minute, for every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live.”

Russia Ukraine War
Residential buildings heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv (Felipe Dana/AP)

He said thousands of people, including 128 children, have died in the first month of the war.

Across the country, 230 schools and 155 nurseries have been destroyed. Cities and villages “lie in ashes”, he said.

At an emergency Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday, Mr Zelensky pleaded with the western allies via video for planes, tanks, rockets, air defence systems and other weapons, saying his country is “defending our common values”.

US president Joe Biden, in Europe for the summit and other high-level meetings, gave assurances that more aid was on the way, though it appeared unlikely the West would give Mr Zelensky everything he wanted, for fear of triggering a much wider war.

Around the capital, Kyiv, and other areas, Ukrainian defenders have fought Moscow’s ground troops to a near-stalemate, raising fears that a frustrated Russian president Vladimir Putin will resort to chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.

Russia Ukraine War
Anti-tank barricades for a possible Russian offensive, in Odesa, Ukraine (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Mr Biden also announced the US would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, though he said many would probably prefer to stay closer to home, and provide an additional one billion dollars (£760 million) in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

The western leaders spent Thursday crafting the next steps to counter Russia’s month-old invasion and huddling over how they might respond should Mr Putin deploy chemical, biological or even a nuclear weapon.

They met in a trio of emergency summits that had them shuttling across Brussels for back-to-back-to-back meetings of Nato, G7 and the 27-member European Council.

Mr Biden, in an early evening news conference after the meetings, warned that a chemical attack by Russia “would trigger a response in kind”.

Poland Russia Ukraine War
An elderly Ukrainian refugee at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland (Sergei Grits/AP)

However, a White House official said later that did not imply any shift in the US position against direct military action in Ukraine.

Mr Biden and Nato allies have stressed that the US and Nato would not put troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky, while thankful for the newly promised help, made clear to the western allies he needed far more than they are currently willing to give.

“One per cent of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks,” Mr Zelensky asked members of the Nato alliance.

“We can’t just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”

