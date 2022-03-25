Granit Xhaka happy Switzerland will avoid facing Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Granit Xhaka happy Switzerland will avoid facing Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 10.31am
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will captain Switzerland against England on Saturday. (Simon Cooper/PA)
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will captain Switzerland against England on Saturday. (Simon Cooper/PA)

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka is pleased to not be coming up against two of his in-form Arsenal team-mates at Wembley on Saturday evening.

England host the Swiss in a friendly with both sides now preparing for the World Cup later this year.

Xhaka has been part of an Arsenal team which has enjoyed a fine second half to the season so far, with the Gunners now favourites to claim a top-four Premier League finish.

The fact four Arsenal players were called up into Gareth Southgate’s initial 25-man squad for the Switzerland and Ivory Coast friendlies is testament to their recent form.

Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka (left) and Aaron Ramsdale have pulled out of the England squad.
Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka (left) and Aaron Ramsdale have pulled out of the England squad. (John Walton/PA)

However, a hip injury forced goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to withdraw and Bukayo Saka followed suit after testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe could still feature for the hosts as Xhaka acknowledged the absence of the Arsenal pair could help Switzerland’s chances.

“Two of them are not playing tomorrow so it’s good because we know the quality they have,” he said of England’s Arsenal contingent.

“Of course they have a very good generation now, playing very well, not only in the national team but with Arsenal as well.

Arsenal’s Ben White could feature for England on Saturday
Arsenal's Ben White could feature for England on Saturday (Tim Goode/PA)

“We’re happy that Saka and Aaron are not playing tomorrow.

“We are doing very well at the moment. There are still nine games to play. We have to see what happens in those next games and afterwards you can ask me again how good the season was.”

Despite often polarising the opinion of the Arsenal supporters, Xhaka has notched up 178 Premier League appearances since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016.

The 29-year-old believes those experiences make Saturday’s clash with England one that he can easily prepare for.

“Of course, they have good players in midfield but for me it is not like I have never played against them,” he added.

“I know them very well, played against them in the Premier League and for me it is not a big difference to play against them for the national team.

“I think they have a very strong with a lot of young players and they have experienced players as well.

“They had a very good Euros at home and lost the final but I think that is it, we have to look after ourselves and try to beat England.”

