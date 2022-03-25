World’s oldest blogger dies in Sweden aged 109

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

World’s oldest blogger dies in Sweden aged 109

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 12.53pm
Blogger Dagny Carlsson has died aged 109 (Anders Wiklund/TT via AP)
Blogger Dagny Carlsson has died aged 109 (Anders Wiklund/TT via AP)

A Swedish woman who was dubbed the world’s oldest blogger has died aged 109.

At the age of 99, Dagny Carlsson attended a computer course and a year later, she started her blog where she called herself Bojan.

Her friend Elena Strom wrote in an email to the Expressen daily that they had been “inseparable since 2011 when she became a student in one of my computer courses”.

Ms Carlsson had thousands of followers and regularly appeared on Swedish television and radio shows.

In March 2018, she met Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia at the royal palace in Stockholm.

After her death on Thursday, the Swedish royals paid homage to her by posting a photo of their meeting on Instagram.

On her blog, Ms Carlsson described herself as “a tough aunt, who likes most things”, has a sense of humour and is “a little straightforward”. She posted photos of herself and said she had “always been curious”.

“Being straightforward is probably debatable. It’s easy to ‘step on someone’s toes’ and I do not want to do that. But I definitely think you have to be true and honest,” she wrote on her blog.

Dagny Valborg Eriksson was born in Kristianstad, southern Sweden, on May 8 1912 — the same year that the ocean liner Titanic was sunk by an iceberg — and was the eldest of five siblings.

After eight years at school, she took a job at a shirt factory where she worked for 20 years. She later worked at a corset factory north of Stockholm where she met her second husband at the age of 39. She eventually worked at the Swedish Social Insurance Agency.

She continued to live independently until last year, when she moved into a retirement home.

Her last blog post was on January 28 when she wrote “like a cat, I have at least nine lives, but I do not know what I should use so much of life for”.

She was also looking forward “to celebrating my 110th birthday in May, preferably with a small party”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier